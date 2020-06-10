Charter Hall invests in logistics

Charter Hall announced the acquisition of a $115 million logistics property as part of two of its industrial property funds.

The company secured the property for its Charter Hall Prime Industrial Fund (CPIF) and Charter Hall Direct Industrial Fund No.4 (DIF4) for $115 million reflecting a 4.75% core cap rate.

The distribution facility has 43,000sqm, of which around 40,000sqm is used for warehouse accommodation with the remaining 3000sqm being occupied as office accommodation.

The facility was originally developed in 2008 for the tenant as its national distribution centre, and has entered into a new 12-year lease to commence at expiry of their current lease in August 2020.

The lease provides for annual rental escalations of 3.25%, with a mid-term market review in 2026.

Charter Hall's industrial & logistics chief executive Richard Stacker said the acquisition is consistent with the funds.

"We were able to acquire the property off-market, further evidencing our track record for securing both off-market and on-market prime long WALE assets," Stacker said.

"Our $10 billion industrial and logistics portfolio continues to grow via a $1.3 billion pre-leased development pipeline and selective acquisitions and is now 90% located on the Eastern Seaboard."

Fund manager of CPIF Richard Mason said: "The acquisition provides a rare opportunity to secure a major logistics facility in the tightly held Western Sydney growth corridor that is supported by convenient access to M4 & M7 Motorways and major infrastructure projects underway including the Badgerys Creek Aerotropolis."

Miriam Patterson, fund manager for direct property, said: "This acquisition enhances the quality of DIF4's growing industrial portfolio which is approaching $800 million with a portfolio WALE of circa 10 years."

"The attractive 3.25% per annum rent reviews adds to the long-term sustainable income growth potential of the portfolio."