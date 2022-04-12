Charter Hall, Investa in $800m JV

The $800 million state-of-the-art, prime office development at 360 Queen Street in Brisbane's CBD has secured two major, 12-year pre-commitment tenants.

Global accounting and advisory firm BDO and Australian law firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers will take up more than a third of the commercial tower in the heart of the city's coveted Golden Triangle.

BDO will occupy 20% of building's net lettable area (NLA) of 45,000 square metres (sqm), while HopgoodGanim will tenant 14% of the tower's NLA.

Charter Hall's managing director and group chief executive David Harrison, said: "We are pleased to welcome major pre-commitment from high-quality tenant customers, BDO in Australia and HopgoodGanim Lawyers, for 360 Queen Street, which will provide a new benchmark for Queensland's premium office sector when it opens in 2025."

"These lease agreements signal a clear resurgence in the office sector.

"We are seeing flight-to-quality where premium, state-of-the-art office buildings are attracting the highest occupancy rates and providing outstanding returns for CPOF investors."

Also commenting, Investa chief executive Peter Menegazzo said: "Investa is extremely excited to reach this milestone with our joint venture partner, Charter Hall."

"360 Queen Street represents the execution of ICPF's strategy as an owner of some of Australia's most advanced and sustainable assets. The development of 360 Queen Street will add significant value to the portfolio and balance our weighting to the Brisbane market."

BDO office managing partner Steven Sorbello said: "Our exciting move to 360 Queen Street will provide our people and clients with a state-of-the art environment in a central and convenient location."

"We will be working closely with our people to enhance our workplace and set ourselves up for the next chapter of growth in Brisbane."

Onsite works are already underway. Demolition is complete and the overall practical complete is expected in 2025.