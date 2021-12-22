Charter Hall acquires 50% of Paradice

Property giant Charter Hall has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 50% of Paradice Investment Management.

The 50% stake was worth $207 million to Charter Hall, with Paradice shareholders to receive 70% of that in Charter Hall shares and 30% in cash.

The securities issued as part of this transaction represent approximately 1.55% of Charter Hall's total securities pre-transaction.

Shares will be held in escrow and released in two tranches, one in 2023 and one in 2024.

Charter Hall said in an announcement to the ASX that all Paradice employees will remain, while three directors from Charter Hall will be added to the Paradice board.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31.

Charter Hall will have the option to acquire the other 50% of Paradice in financial year 2025, subject to conditions which the company has kept confidential.

The privately owned Paradice was established in 1999 by stock picker David Paradice.

It has more than $12 billion in funds under management, with $5.6 billion of that it in Australian large cap fund and $5.5 billion in its global small caps fund.

The firm has 26 investment professionals, 51 employees total and offices in Sydney, Denver, and San Francisco.

Charter Hall said it considers Paradice's business model scalable and that it will expand Charter Hall's investible universe and choice of investments that can be offered to clients.