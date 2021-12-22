NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Charter Hall acquires 50% of Paradice

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 DEC 2021   11:19AM

Property giant Charter Hall has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 50% of Paradice Investment Management.

The 50% stake was worth $207 million to Charter Hall, with Paradice shareholders to receive 70% of that in Charter Hall shares and 30% in cash.

The securities issued as part of this transaction represent approximately 1.55% of Charter Hall's total securities pre-transaction.

Shares will be held in escrow and released in two tranches, one in 2023 and one in 2024.

Charter Hall said in an announcement to the ASX that all Paradice employees will remain, while three directors from Charter Hall will be added to the Paradice board.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Charter Hall will have the option to acquire the other 50% of Paradice in financial year 2025, subject to conditions which the company has kept confidential.

The privately owned Paradice was established in 1999 by stock picker David Paradice.

It has more than $12 billion in funds under management, with $5.6 billion of that it in Australian large cap fund and $5.5 billion in its global small caps fund.

The firm has 26 investment professionals, 51 employees total and offices in Sydney, Denver, and San Francisco.

Charter Hall said it considers Paradice's business model scalable and that it will expand Charter Hall's investible universe and choice of investments that can be offered to clients.

Read more: Charter HallParadice Investment ManagementDavid Paradice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall, GIC drop $335m on Canberra office building
Qualitas names insto capital head
Louise Walsh launches Walsh Capital
Charter Hall exec to chair NHFIC board
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital
Pacific Current Group bolsters distribution team
Property Funds Association appoints president
Fund manager creates lead distribution role
New finance, operations GM at Australian Unity

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.