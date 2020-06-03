Charities call for further stimulus

Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.

New research from Social Ventures Australia (SVA) and the Centre for Social Impact (CSI) has forecast that the country's 16,000 charities could be severely impacted when JobKeeper, and lease and loan deferrals come to an end in October.

Modelling a 20% reduction in revenue, the report found that 88% of the country's charities would immediately be making an operating loss, while 17% would be at a high risk of becoming unviable - needing to close their doors within six months.

Already facing funding issues prior to the COVID-19 crisis, SVA chief executive Suzie Riddell warned charities would suffer disproportionately as they adapt to the new environment.

"Our financial analysis shows that thousands of charities are at risk of closing and more than 200,000 jobs lost at a time when we should be pump-priming charities to aid the recovery," she said.

"Charities provide services that people, communities and government rely on.

"They are the social glue in our communities. Without thriving charities, our productivity and wellbeing is at risk."

CSI chief executive Kristy Muir said charities have little liquidity to fall back on in times of crisis, as they already run on very tight margins.

"Governments, philanthropists, business, and charities need to work in partnership to ensure viability and long-term financial support for the not-for-profit sector so they can deliver on their purpose," she said.

"While most charities and not-for-profits are creative, agile and efficient, their funding models are often not viable for impact.

"They are often cross-subsidising, unable to invest in organisational capacity and innovation and were already on very thin margins before COVID-19."

For Australian charities to survive the crisis, they need stronger, more financially viable business models, she said.

"Stronger charities will be well positioned to provide the services needed to support the community and assist to accelerate our collective recovery," Muir said.

"This impending crisis of an 'October cliff' could disrupt the provision of services to some of Australia's most vulnerable, including those directly affected by the COVID crisis."

In addition to calls for a gradual transition from JobKeeper payments, the report recommended the government create a charities transformation fund to help organisations transition to the 'new normal'.

It also calls for increased funding for government contracted services, the retention of JobSeeker at a higher level to mitigate the increase in demand for charities, the creation of nationally consistent fundraising laws and offering incentives to increase philanthropy.

