NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Charities call for further stimulus
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:49PM

Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.

New research from Social Ventures Australia (SVA) and the Centre for Social Impact (CSI) has forecast that the country's 16,000 charities could be severely impacted when JobKeeper, and lease and loan deferrals come to an end in October.

Modelling a 20% reduction in revenue, the report found that 88% of the country's charities would immediately be making an operating loss, while 17% would be at a high risk of becoming unviable - needing to close their doors within six months.

Already facing funding issues prior to the COVID-19 crisis, SVA chief executive Suzie Riddell warned charities would suffer disproportionately as they adapt to the new environment.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"Our financial analysis shows that thousands of charities are at risk of closing and more than 200,000 jobs lost at a time when we should be pump-priming charities to aid the recovery," she said.

"Charities provide services that people, communities and government rely on.

"They are the social glue in our communities. Without thriving charities, our productivity and wellbeing is at risk."

CSI chief executive Kristy Muir said charities have little liquidity to fall back on in times of crisis, as they already run on very tight margins.

"Governments, philanthropists, business, and charities need to work in partnership to ensure viability and long-term financial support for the not-for-profit sector so they can deliver on their purpose," she said.

"While most charities and not-for-profits are creative, agile and efficient, their funding models are often not viable for impact.

"They are often cross-subsidising, unable to invest in organisational capacity and innovation and were already on very thin margins before COVID-19."

For Australian charities to survive the crisis, they need stronger, more financially viable business models, she said.

"Stronger charities will be well positioned to provide the services needed to support the community and assist to accelerate our collective recovery," Muir said.

"This impending crisis of an 'October cliff' could disrupt the provision of services to some of Australia's most vulnerable, including those directly affected by the COVID crisis."

In addition to calls for a gradual transition from JobKeeper payments, the report recommended the government create a charities transformation fund to help organisations transition to the 'new normal'.

It also calls for increased funding for government contracted services, the retention of JobSeeker at a higher level to mitigate the increase in demand for charities, the creation of nationally consistent fundraising laws and offering incentives to increase philanthropy.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: JobKeeperKristy MuirSocial Ventures AustraliaCentre for Social ImpactJobSeekerSuzie Riddell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Blame put on businesses for JobKeeper error
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
Industry flocks to JobKeeper handouts
IOOF to provide fee relief to adviser network
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Investors pile into companies on life support
Road to recovery
Early release applications top $9bn
AFP investigates ERS scams
Unemployment already over 15%: Roy Morgan
Editor's Choice
Charities call for further stimulus
ALLY SELBY  |   12:49PM
Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.
Boutique to remediate clients
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A fund manager will remediate clients in eight funds after a recent review of its management costs identified a unit pricing error.
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something shf9w56K