Channel Capital appoints distribution director

The Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a Queensland-based distribution director, hiring from GSFM.

Sam Mirls will be responsible for managing and building relationships with advisers, family office and wholesale clients across Queensland.

Mirls joins from another multi-boutique GSFM where he was a business development manager

responsible for adviser relationships in New South Wales.

He has also worked an associate director at FIIG Securities and as a private wealth adviser at Wilsons Stockbroking & Advisory.

"Sam's appointment is a continuation of our commitment to invest in long term relationships with Queensland clients and to meet the increased demand we are seeing across our private and public asset classes," Channel Capital head of distribution Andrew King said.

"Sam is a well-regarded individual within the advice and wealth space and we're very fortunate to have him join Channel Capital. As the growth of our investment offering continues, we aim to attract high quality talent to support the needs of our clients."

Earlier this year, Channel appointed Phelim O'Neill as a distribution director for its Sydney office. O'Neill was a state account manager for AMP Capital.

Channel currently has $18 billion in total assets across eight boutiques. It has recently expanded into Cayman Islands and the United States.