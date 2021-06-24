NEWS
Executive Appointments

Channel Capital adds Cayman director

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:12PM

The Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a director to its Cayman Islands business.

Channel Capital Cayman appointed Craig Brenton as a director, focused on governance.

Brenton was most recently the head of fund services at Catalyst Fund Administration and Intertrust Corporate Services, where he led the two firms' fund administration business in the Cayman Islands.

Prior to this he was a senior manager at Citco Fund Services (Cayman Islands) from 2005 to 2016.

He joins his old Citco colleague Mark Cook, who joined Channel's Cayman business earlier this year as an executive director.

"Carl is very experienced in the alternative funds environment. He will add depth to our governance platform and will work closely with our clients to help them navigate the ever-changing and complex regulatory environment," Cook said.

Channel, which has about $16 billion in total assets across its boutique partners, expanded into the Cayman Islands and the US market earlier this year after bringing on a new passive investor last year.

The Cayman business is focused on starting and running funds domiciled in the United States, Cayman Islands and other offshore financial centres. It will also ensure ongoing compliance with regulatory obligations including anti-money laundering and tax transparency, the firm said.

It says the Cayman Islands is the most popular jurisdiction for hedge, private equity and infrastructure funds, with about 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors domiciled there.

Last year, Channel bought back minority equity partner Highbury Partnership's stake in the business, with financing from New York's Kudu Investment Management. Kudu has a business similar to Channel's and acquired a passive stake in Channel after the November 2020 transaction.

Channel recently set up a US multi-boutique business, partnering with Des Mac Intyre, the former chief executive of the US$613 billion Mellon Investments who left after parent BNY Mellon transitioned Mellon's assets to its other brands including Insight and Newton.

The US business, Eolas Capital is looking to partner with either US fund managers and ex-US fund managers looking to tap into the American US market.

