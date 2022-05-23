Chalmers sworn in as treasurer

Australia's new treasurer has been sworn in this morning following Labor's victory in the federal election. The weekend's result also sees the departure of Jane Hume as minister for financial services, superannuation, and the digital economy.

Treasury is now led by Jim Chalmers, the man who has served as shadow treasurer since mid-2019. He was sworn in this morning shortly after the nation's 31st prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Chalmers has been a part of the shadow Treasury team since July 2016 when he was shadow minister for finance. When Labor last held office, he was deputy chief of staff to the treasurer from 2007 to 2010 before becoming the treasurer's chief of staff until 2013.

He replaces Josh Frydenberg who has served as treasurer since 2018. While he is yet to concede his seat of Kooyong, it is considered unlikely he will be re-elected.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia said: "Chalmers is well placed, given his experience, to steer superannuation policy and ensure as many Australian as possible can retire with dignity."

Following the election result, minister for financial services, superannuation and the digital economy Jane Hume bid her farewell.

Taking to LinkedIn, Hume congratulated Labor and acknowledged Frydenberg's work as treasurer.

While Hume said she will say more in the coming days, she said of her time as minister: "It has been my dream job - not for me, but for the difference I've had a hand in making to Australians and particularly Australian women."

Stephen Jones is the most likely candidate for her portfolio, having held the shadow portfolio since 2019.

Other ministers that have looked to influence the financial services sector in recent years that will also not return to parliament include Tim Wilson, Jason Falinski and Amanda Stoker.

Katy Gallagher was also sworn in this morning as finance minister, minister for women and attorney general.

Also sworn in today were Richard Marles was deputy prime minister and Penny Wong as foreign affairs minister. Marles has yet to be appointed to a particular portfolio; as deputy leader he is able to choose his remit.