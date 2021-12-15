NEWS
Executive Appointments

Challenger taps Hamilton for top job

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   8:46AM

Nick Hamilton will take over as managing director and chief executive of Challenger on January 1.

Following the announcement of Richard Howes' intention to retire earlier this year, Challenger has appointed Hamilton as his successor.

Hamilton currently leads the firm's funds management business and before that oversaw Fidante Partners. He's also previously held senior roles with Thomson Reuters, Invesco and First Sentier, then Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

His appointment follows an extensive global recruitment process which ultimately concluded Hamilton has the expertise to drive Challenger through its next growth phase.

"In Nick, we have an outstanding candidate, with a proven track record of leading and growing high performing businesses and driving innovation, both at Challenger and across the financial services industry in Australia and internationally," Challenger chair Peter Polson said.

He added that Hamilton has played a central role in diversifying Challenger's offering across Australia, Asia and Europe, as well as in its growth strategy and business performance.

"With a deep understanding of our business, a clear vision for the future and the acumen to maximise the significant opportunities ahead, Nick is ideally placed to lead Challenger through this exciting next chapter," Polson said.

Polson also thanked Howes for his near 20-year tenure, saying: "He has also steered the business through unprecedented external challenges with his trademark determination and clarity of thought."

In handing over the reins, Howes described Hamilton as "a talented and experienced executive who will spare no effort to deliver".

He added that he views Challenger as a "very special organisation": "I am immensely proud of what we've achieved and have no doubt that Nick will lead Challenger to continued success."

As managing director and chief executive, Hamilton will receive fixed remuneration of $1.075 million, inclusive of superannuation. It is expected that his annual short term incentive will be capped at twice his salary and he will also be entitled to a long term incentive.

Challenger will now undertake a recruitment process to fill the role of chief executive, funds management which Hamilton is vacating.

