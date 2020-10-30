Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration

Challenger's company-wide salary freeze wasn't enough to appease shareholders, who delivered a first strike against its executive pay yesterday.

Of the total votes cast, 28.25% were against adopting the remuneration report, meaning it was approved but faced a 'first strike' as more than a quarter voted against it, under the Corporations Acts amendments that came into effect in 2011.

If 25% or more shareholders vote against Challenger's remuneration report again next year - a second strike - the company's shareholders will vote on a "spill resolution" and need 50% to make the directors stand for re-election.

Interestingly, the shareholder disapproval comes after Challenger put a company-wide salary freeze in place in April 2020.

For its top executives, it kept the fixed remuneration stable for 2020 with plans to extend into 2021, reduced the variable rewards pool to its lowest in five years, and pushed down total short-term incentives by 56% on the previous year among other measures.

The non-executive director fees were also trimmed by 20% starting June 1, for an initial period of six months.

Its top seven executives made a combined $9.4 million in the year, down from about $15 million in 2019.

This includes pays for former chief executive Brian Benari and former funds management chief executive Ian Saines who left the business during the year, as well as their replacements of Richard Howes and Nick Hamilton.

Challenger's FY20 results were hit hard by COVID, industry trends and investing decisions.

It reported $416 million in statutory net loss for the year, as its investments fell by $750 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normalised NPAT was down 14% to $344 million -- after deducting for investment experience of $750 million and the $9 million cost associated with the windup of a Fidante boutique.

Challenger's biggest shareholders listed in its annual report include Japanese insurer MS&AD (14.95%) and Caledonia (14.64%). Caledonia's Will Vicars did not respond to a request for comment.