Challenger raising $300m, to add IG bonds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 22 JUN 2020   12:35PM

Challenger is raising up to $300 million to add to its balance sheet and will invest further in investment grade fixed income.

The institutional placement of $270 million is priced at $4.89 per share for about 55.2 million new shares representing 9% of its current prescribed capital. The placement closes at 4:30pm today and will be followed by a share purchase plan of about $30 million.

Challenger's Japanese shareholder MS&AD is not participating in the offer, but are supportive of the offer and remain committed to staying a major shareholder and in a strategic relationship with Challenger, it said in company filings.

The annuities giant said it will use the proceeds to add to its balance sheet (taking pro forma PCA ratio to 1.78x from 1.63x at May end ) and to add return on equity accretive investment opportunities. It has also scrapped its final dividend for FY20 which would have normally been paid in September.

"Asset risk premiums have widened significantly following COVID-19 pandemic market sell-off with investment grade fixed income providing compelling risk adjusted returns. Illiquidity premiums are attractive," it said, adding that it captured similar opportunities post GFC to expand its return on equity.

Challenger's life business is targeting normalised, pre-tax, ROE of about 14.25% before the raise. It said ROE from today's raise is expected to be ROE accretive once fully deployed.

It has also assumed $22 million of rental abatements provided to Life's property tenants in FY21.

"Following the pandemic market sell-off, fixed income asset risk premiums have widened significantly and we are not seeing opportunities, primarily in investment grade, to selectively invest this cag and liquids balance [about $3 billion] and generate pre-tax ROEs in excess of 20% on the capital backing these investments," Challenger managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said.

"This is well above our pre-tax ROE target of the RBA cash rate plus a margin of 14%. Importantly, we can capture these opportunities, while maintaining our current defensive portfolio settings, with a high weighting to investment grade fixed income."

At March end, Challenger Life rejigged its investment portfolio, slashing equity holdings from 13% of the life investment portfolio to about 5%. Infrastructure went down from 4% of the portfolio to 1%, while sub-investment grade fixed income wen from 16% to 13%. Meanwhile, it increased its position in investment grade fixed income, going from half the portfolio to about 64%.

Read more: ChallengerChallenger Life
