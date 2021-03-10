Challenger names new head of life unit

Challenger has named a new chief executive for its life business to replace Chris Plater who left the role at the end of 2020.

Angela Murphy is the new chief executive of life, vacating her current role of chief executive of distribution, product and marketing, which she has held since December 2018.

Murphy started out in human resources and moved onto sales roles over her nine-year tenure at the ASX-listed firm.

She joined in early 2012 as executive general manager of human resources and moved up the ranks to become chief operating officer of distribution, product and marketing, and then had a stint as acting head of retail distribution. Prior to Challenger, she worked at Mercer and Westpac in senior human resources positions.

Plater has moved onto a newly created role of head of operations and technology.

Actuary and chief financial officer of the life business Anton Kapel acted as the life business' chief executive for about four months. Kapel will revert to his previous responsibilities.

Managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said Murphy had a strong leadership track record and played a key role in diversifying Challenger's product distribution reach and positioning it for growth.

"Her intellect and analytical skills, combined with a deep understanding of customer needs, will enable her to continue making a strong contribution through this role," he said.

Challenger said the life unit will continue to sit alongside funds management and the recently acquired bank MyLife MyFinance from Catholic Super that is undergoing regulatory approval.

Challenger will pay $35 million for the entity in an effort to break into banking, which has been in the works for the last two years.

The life business is currently recruiting for a chief investment officer.