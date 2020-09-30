NEWS
Executive Appointments
Challenger loses chief financial officer
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 SEP 2020   12:24PM

Challenger has commenced the search for a chief financial officer after its long-standing executive resigned.

Andrew Tobin has provided six months' notice of his resignation after being with the company for over 13 years.

He joined in 2007 as deputy chief financial officer before joining the leadership team in 2012 as chief financial officer has been responsible for leading Challenger's Business Services division including finance, investor relations, treasury, operations and information technology.

Prior to joining Challenger, Tobin was general manager, finance for the premium business services division of the Commonwealth Bank and chief financial officer at MLC in Hong Kong.

Challenger chief executive Richard Howes thanked Tobin for his time with the company.

"Andrew has been a key member of our executive team for almost nine years. His deep financial capability and steadfast leadership presence have helped Challenger navigate significant change in our business and operating environment," he said.

"On behalf of the board and the Challenger team I thank Andrew for his commitment and diligence over many years and we wish him all the best for the future."

Tobin will continue in his role until a suitable replacement has been found.

