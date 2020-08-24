NEWS
Superannuation
Challenger launches new lifetime annuity
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:39PM

Challenger has launched a new lifetime annuity with payments linked to the cash rate.

The RBA Cash Linked option is the first lifetime annuity in Australia to be linked to the cash rate, according to the firm. Challenger also offers lifetime annuities that have no index, are indexed to the CPI or partially indexed to it.

"The innovative new RBA Cash Linked option allows customers to receive higher annuity payments as the RBA cash rate increases. Challenger's lifetime annuity provides customers with peace of mind and enables them to look forward with confidence by having certainty of income for life. Payments will move in line with rises and falls in the cash rate," Challenger chief executive of distribution, product and marketing Angela Murphy.

"It is an Australian first for a retirement income stream to deliver the combination of income certainty with a variable component linked to the RBA interest rate. The option maintains substantial estate and withdrawal benefits, and for asset test affected clients it could improve Age Pension eligibility and outcomes.

"This is a smart new defensive solution for providing income certainty, particularly given current global market volatility and can be combined with other products, such as account-based pensions to build comprehensive retirement solutions."

The product runs of the entire life time of the annuity buyer, and has guaranteed death benefits, and flexibility to withdraw and be paid a lump sum if a client's circumstances change within the withdrawal period.

Challenger also said it will deliver an immediate increase in age pension for certain asset tested retirees.

In its FY20 results reported on August 13, Challenger Life - which includes annuities as well as other life products - saw total sales rise 13% to $5.2 billion.

But total annuity sales were down about 12% to just $3.1 billion. Domestic annuity sales were -$0.9 billion and Japan sales were up $0.5 billion. Other life sales doubled to $2 billion.

Read more: Challenger LifeAngela Murphy
