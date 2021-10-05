Challenger adds market-linked annuity

Challenger Life has updated its annuities offering with a range of market-linked options in an attempt to overcome longevity risk and provide financial advisers with more retirement solutions.

Ahead of the legislation of the Retirement Income Covenant, Challenger launched a market-linked annuity to its Liquid Lifetime range with five indexation options.

Retirees can select from cash, conservative, conservative balanced, balanced, or growth. The different options are constructed from combinations of market indices including AusBond Bank Bill, AusBond Government, MSCI World Net Ex Au and S&P/ASX200 net return.

The options are available to retirees through financial advisers and also to institutions providing superannuation funds with access to the annuity within their retirement income strategy.

"People are living longer, and many retirees are more financially aware than in the past. They want to stay invested in markets to have the potential to grow their income over time while accepting some downside risk," Challenger chief executive, life Angela Murphy said.

"Our market-linked lifetime annuity will be offered to retirees as the government moves to legislate the Retirement Income Covenant. The Covenant will, over time, create a deeper market in retirement income solutions, that will give retirees more choice and flexibility in how they manage their retirement savings."

Challenger does not charge investment management fees on annuities and monthly payments are generally tax free if super money was used to invest.

A lifetime annuity has the potential to boost a retiree's Age Pension entitlements under the asset test rules as 60% of an investment amount in a Challenger annuity is included as an asset to age 84.

"Combining the benefit of a regular income and exposure to investment markets, with the flexibility to review annually, is a compelling option that will drive strong interest from advisers and their clients. The combination will help overcome the anxiety many retirees have about outliving their retirement savings," Murphy said.