NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

CFS reduces premiums

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:09PM

Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

Members of FirstChoice Employer Super, Essential Super, FirstChoice Personal and FirstChoice Wholesale Personal super products will all see their insurance premiums reduced from the first quarter of 2022.

The reductions come as AIA has been reappointed as the group insurer for CFS.

The premium reductions will vary depending on member circumstances, but CFS said the average reduction will be 18% across all products and that it will result in $40 million worth of savings for members.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"We're delighted to reappoint AIA as our provider of insurance following a highly competitive tender process. AIA demonstrated significant uplifts in proposed service, technology, underwriting and claims management capabilities when compared with the other proposals we received," CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

"The reduction in insurance premium for almost 220,000 customers is another example of how CFS continues to share the benefits of our scale with customers. We will continue to review our products and services to ensure our customers receive the best possible benefits at the lowest possible price."

CFS is in the process of establishing itself as a standalone superannuation and investments business following the sale of a 55% stake to global private equity giant KKR, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Following completion of the transaction, CFS will be owned by Commonwealth Bank and KKR in partnership.

FirstChoice was one of the 13 MySuper products to fail the Your Future, Your Super performance test. Ahead of the results, it also  moved to cut its administration fees significantly, dropping from a flat fee of $60 a year to $10 a year plus 30bps.

The wealth manager is also facing penalties over its conduct in rolling members out of FirstChoice and into its cheaper MySuper product over a period of two years.

Read more: AIAColonial First StateKKRFirstChoice Employer SuperCFS SuperannuationCommonwealth BankFirstChoice PersonalKelly Power
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC urged to act on common ownership
Colonial First State faces penalties for MySuper conduct
Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes
YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier
CFS drops admin fees on FirstChoice Employer Super
Results out: 13 funds fail YFYS performance test
Consumer group slams super self-assessments
CFS appoints risk chief from MLC
AUSIEX hires head of risk from BTFG

Editor's Choice

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

KARREN VERGARA
The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

Older investors, women flock to crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Young males no longer make up the majority of cryptocurrency investors, with older Australians and women investing large amounts, according to BTC Markets.

CFS reduces premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.