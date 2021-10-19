NEWS
Regulatory

CFS fined $20m over super misconduct

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   1:45PM

Colonial First State will pay $20 million for misleading members in its FirstChoice Fund.

The fine follows the court's decision in September that CFS had misled members on almost 13,000 regarding investment decisions, possibly deterring them from moving to a cheaper MySuper product.

"The $20 million penalty handed down to Colonial is a timely reminder to superannuation trustees not to mislead members for their own benefit. Trustees have an obligation to provide their members with balanced and accurate information that enables them to make informed decisions about their retirement savings," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Superannuation represents the future financial security of all Australians. We want to see funds operate in a way that is fair for members and promotes confidence in superannuation."

Handing down his decision today, Justice Murphy found that CFS's conduct "involved false or misleading representations made to approximately 13,000 members of the fund, in a concerted campaign which went on for more than two years" and that "its contravening conduct involved, in effect, seeking to take advantage of members whose interests it was, as trustee of the fund, duty-bound to protect".

The judge said CFS failed to inform members that it was required to transfer their account to a MySuper product if they didn't make an investment decision and didn't warn some members that general advice provided in the process didn't take into account their personal objectives, situation or needs.

CFS has paid $67 million in remediation to about 5745 members. This is continuing, with the figure expected to rise.

