CFS Edge adds 25 managed accounts to menu

Colonial First State has expanded the investment menu on its new platform, adding options from Atchison Consultants, Drummond Capital, and Russell Investments. It's also added a new nesting capability.

From Atchison, CFS Edge has added four diversified portfolios in Active 55, 70, ETF 55 and 70. It has also added six single sector portfolios in Australian shares, international shares, real assets, alternatives, and long duration and floating rate portfolios.

There are nine diversified portfolios from Drummond Capital now available. These are Direct 50, 70 and 90, Strategic 30, 50, 70 and 100 Plus, and the Dynamic Portfolio.

Meantime, there are six new offerings from Russell, being Conservative, Diversified 50, Balanced, Growth, High Growth, and Geared 120.

"We have a strong belief in the value of advice, and we view managed accounts as a key way we can provide an improved investment experience for advisers and their clients," CFS group executive - distribution Bryce Quirk said.

"Utilising best-of-breed portfolio management capability and investment strategies, managed accounts on CFS Edge are designed to deliver efficient portfolio implementation and transparency of investments in a cost-effective solution."

Meanwhile, the new nesting capability for separately managed accounts (SMA) helps streamline portfolio management and promotes diversification among other benefits, he added.

"Nested managed accounts are another key feature of CFS Edge, giving advisers and their clients the ability to hold an SMA inside other portfolio types such as another SMA, managed discretionary account, or model portfolio," Quirk said.

"The breadth and depth of CFS Edge will give advisers the ability to blend simple low-cost solutions with the most sophisticated investment options in a single account, allowing them to service different client segments from a single platform.

"Advisers have told us that the needs of their clients are evolving, and we are responding at pace to those needs."