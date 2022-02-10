CFS appoints new general manager

Colonial First State has appointed a new general manager to lead its digital and design team.

Natalie Gheller joins the $154 billion superannuation and wealth giant from Telstra where she has spent the last nine years in various senior leadership roles across digital operations, customer management, and advocacy and marketing. Her most recent role was principal - customer management and loyalty.

Before working for the telecommunications giant, she worked as a marketing manager at Westpac and Optus.

CFS chief operating officer Darren McKenzie said Gheller has a proven track record in delivering transformative programs that have significantly uplifted customer engagement and retention.

"She will drive the execution of our digital ambition and transform the business through end-to-end digitisation, which will be pivotal to providing a strong platform to deliver a market-leading digital superannuation and investments service to our customers," he said.

Gheller replaces Neal Devine as general manager of digital.

This story first appeared on Industry Moves.