CFS appoints John Brogden

Former politician John Brogden has taken on a new role with Colonial First State.

Acting chair of Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) and Avanteos Investments Limited (AIL) Greg Cooper announced Brogden will join the boards of CFSIL and AIL as an independent non-executive director.

He is currently the chief executive of Landcom, a role he leaves in April.

Prior to this, Brogden was the managing director and chief executive of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, chief executive of the Financial Services Council and chief executive of Manchester Unity.

He was leader of the opposition for the NSW Liberal Party from 2002 to 2005.

Brogden also holds several roles with not for profits including Lifeline Australia and the Minderoo Foundation

"I am delighted to welcome John as a director of Colonial First State," Cooper said.

"With his thorough understanding of superannuation and experience as a non-executive director, John will bring a deeply informed and strategic perspective as we pursue our purpose of helping Australians to have better retirement outcomes and achieve financial freedom."