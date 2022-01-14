CFP Board welcomes new chair

The professional body for personal financial planners in the US welcomed its new chair this year.

Kamila Elliott took the helm of the CFP Board, becoming the first African American to serve as the chair.

Elliott is currently the president of Grid 202 Partners, an investment advisory firm based in Washington, DC.

Her financial planning and investment experience spans two decades. She has worked for the likes of Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors across relationship management and adviser services roles, working alongside ultra-high net worth individuals, endowments and foundations.

"Equipped with our new strategic priorities, 2022 will be an exciting year for CFP Board. I am eager to guide the organisation as we develop new bold initiatives to raise awareness of CFP certification across the financial advice ecosystem and grow a financial planning profession that meets the needs of diverse consumers," Elliott said.

The CFP Board certifies more than 92,000 financial planning professionals across the US.

It recently imposed 20 sanctions against current or former CFP professionals.

This misconducts included regulatory actions, firm terminations, customer complaints, arbitrations, and civil court litigation that involve professional conduct, criminal matters, bankruptcies, civil judgments, and tax liens.