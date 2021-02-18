CFA unveils December exam results

Less than half of the candidates who sat the first stage of the rigorous CFA exam have passed, global results from the institute shows.

The CFA Institute announced 12,806 of the 26,212 or 49% of Level I candidates passed their examination in the December 2020 sitting.

Fifty-five percent or 10,025 of the 18,136 Level II candidates passed and will progress the third and final stage.

Some 6290 of the 11,330 or 56% of the Level III candidates passed the exam and will move onto become charterholders, a qualification held in high regard by the investment management industry.

CFA charterholders work in different areas of investment management such as private wealth, investment banking and insurance.

In mid-2020, the institute surveyed its global members asking about the impact of COVID-19 on their employment. The majority (77%) reported that their roles were unaffected, while nearly half said their firms had either frozen hiring (36%) or commenced downsizing (9%).

Exams were held in specific locations because of the pandemic. Last December, the CFA Institute administered the tests in 170 test centres in 91 cities.

CFA institute president and chief executive Margaret Franklin congratulated the candidates who sat the most recent exams and passed their respective levels.

"It is a tribute to the resilience and dedication of these candidates to have persevered with their exam preparation in the midst of all of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. Well done to all candidates progressing to the next level of the exams and to those who are now on the path to earning their CFA charter," Franklin said.