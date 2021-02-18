NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
CFA unveils December exam results
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 18 FEB 2021   12:20PM

Less than half of the candidates who sat the first stage of the rigorous CFA exam have passed, global results from the institute shows.

The CFA Institute announced 12,806 of the 26,212 or 49% of Level I candidates passed their examination in the December 2020 sitting.

Fifty-five percent or 10,025 of the 18,136 Level II candidates passed and will progress the third and final stage.

Some 6290 of the 11,330 or 56% of the Level III candidates passed the exam and will move onto become charterholders, a qualification held in high regard by the investment management industry.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

CFA charterholders work in different areas of investment management such as private wealth, investment banking and insurance.

In mid-2020, the institute surveyed its global members asking about the impact of COVID-19 on their employment. The majority (77%) reported that their roles were unaffected, while nearly half said their firms had either frozen hiring (36%) or commenced downsizing (9%).

Exams were held in specific locations because of the pandemic. Last December, the CFA Institute administered the tests in 170 test centres in 91 cities.

CFA institute president and chief executive Margaret Franklin congratulated the candidates who sat the most recent exams and passed their respective levels.

"It is a tribute to the resilience and dedication of these candidates to have persevered with their exam preparation in the midst of all of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. Well done to all candidates progressing to the next level of the exams and to those who are now on the path to earning their CFA charter," Franklin said.

Read more: CFACFA InstituteMargaret Franklin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFA Institute offers free exam deferral
VFMC director nabs global role
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
CFA Institute reveals new exam regime
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
University of Sydney scores win at CFA competition
CFA postpones exams
BDM pay healthy despite headwinds
Super fund adds industry veteran
Editor's Choice
Limited advice overdue for disruption
KARREN VERGARA
There are clear opportunities to disrupt intra-fund and general advice that the industry is overlooking, shunning everyday Australians that need it most, according to superannuation experts.
Iress names chair, profit slides
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
ELIZA BAVIN
ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Im07jGs5