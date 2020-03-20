NEWS
General
CFA postpones exams
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   12:03PM

The CFA Institute has postponed the June 2020 CFA exam, saying the decision was reached for the safety of the global community.

CFA said the health and safety of employees, stakeholders and affiliates around the world is its top priority, as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world.

"We seek to make decisions that prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved, are informed by data, are fair and equitable in their treatment of all concerned parties, and that are viable and sustainable," CFA said.

"We understand that this remains a stressful and trying situation, and we ask for your understanding as we seek to make decisions in a timely and well-informed manner."

The institute said while it does not have a set date for the postponed exam those who have registered should not withdraw.

"We are working with our partners around the world to determine when we can offer the exam to you," CFA aid.

"Do not withdraw from the June 2020 exam; we will contact you via email with more information and options by early May."

The institute called for patience as it works to serve the hundreds of thousands of candidates who registered for the June exam.

"This postponement is of an unprecedented scale and we are working to ensure that we have the capacity to manage the volume of registrations we need to process."

The CFA said the earliest possible date for the exam should be in December 2020, with postponed candidates being given the option of at least one additional date to defer to in 2021.

The institute said that because the exam is being postponed and candidates are being offered a deferred date, refunds are not being offered.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: CFA InstituteExamsCOVID-19
