CFA Institute says focus on culture

A new report from the CFA Institute has found that the culture of investment organisations often constrains innovation.

The report, titled The future of work in investment management: changing organisational cultures, offered a series of recommendations on creating stronger cultures and more adaptive, agile and inclusive organisations.

Chief executive of CFA Societies Australia Lisa Carroll said while a cultural reset will be difficult for some organisations, it is important that employers focus on employees' performance, promote inclusive work practices, and adopt a strong focus on values including trustworthiness.

"Culture is shaped by top-down organisational messages and bottom-up team experiences. The investment industry has an opportunity to build more effective teams through the power of inclusion that values the benefits of diversity," Carroll said.

"Culture has moved forward in the COVID period and will no doubt continue to evolve. As a guide to investment leaders, organisations should do the practical things well, such as setting out precise work parameters, interpret metrics thoughtfully and fairly, and give feedback on how things are working.

"The future of work report also recommends building and maintaining a people-centric cultural identity. Organisational values should include fairness and trustworthiness, which will help to underpin trust in the investment management industry as a whole."

The report found that investment professionals value being rich less than the general population and value doing good for the benefit of society more.

"The fact that investment professionals prioritise impact and purpose over wealth may be a surprise to many, given they manage a huge amount of wealth on behalf of society. But the trend was clear..." Carroll said.

"There are strong trends in the appetite for meaningful work amongst investment professionals. Organisations can capitalise on this opportunity to align organisational impact with the desire of their employees."