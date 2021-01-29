NEWS
Investment
Centuria spends big ahead of fund launch
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   11:44AM

Centuria Capital Group has announced three new acquisitions for its unlisted fixed term Centuria Industrial Income Fund set to launch next week.

The three industrial properties are worth a collective $62.5 million and provide a 9.1-year portfolio Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE).

The most expensive property, acquired for $39.6 million, is located in Boondall Queensland and is 100% occupied until June 2031.

Another Queensland property, a $12.4 million warehouse located in Crestmead, is also 100% occupied until February 2031.

The final property was acquired for $10.5 million and located is located in Gillman, South Australia. It has three years remaining on its lease and is currently 100% occupied.

All properties are located within key industrial submarkets with excellent transport connectivity.

Centuria head of funds management Ross Lees said: "Centuria has a strong track record with actively managing industrial and logistics properties nationwide as evident by our ASX-200 listed Centuria Industrial REIT, which is Australia's largest listed pure-play industrial fund. We aim to replicate the strong performance of CIP through this unlisted pure-play industrial fund."

Centuria's portfolio includes $3.1 billion of industrial AUM, across its Australian and New Zealand platforms.

Manager of the new fund Stuart Wilton said industrial property has experienced strong tailwinds throughout the past 18 months as a result of increased online retail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The fund's assets provide a diverse range of tenants across the logistics, manufacturing and distribution sectors, which are all located in core industrial markets within close proximity to major transportation infrastructure," he said.

"We have already experienced strong expressions of interest for this fund and hope to meet our equity raising target of $40 million by the end of February."

The fund provides an initial six-year fund term with a 6% pa forecast FY21 distribution yield growing to 6.25%pa in FY22.

The fund is part of Centuria's strategy to broaden its offering across its unlisted platform.

Additionally, Centuria Industrial REIT has also acquired two new industrial facilities for $37.25 million.

The assets, both based in Derrimut Victoria, provide 100% occupancy and a 4.6-year portfolio WALE.

The purchases add the Centuria's existing three assets in Derrimut, providing a solid foundation in the well-established Victorian industrial area.

The acquisitions increase Centura's portfolio weighting to Victoria by 1% to 38%.

"The two Derrimut acquisitions were off-market opportunities that expand the Trust's critical mass, now totalling five stabilised assets, within this well-established industrial market. The properties are underpinned by strong tenant covenants with well-known national and international customers contributing to CIP's reliable income streams," Centuria Industrial REIT fund manager Jesse Curtis said.

"Both assets provide low site cover within an in-demand precinct providing the opportunity to deploy our active management approach to build on CIP's already high-quality portfolio.

