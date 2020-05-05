Centuria crosses Tasman, acquires stake in NZ manager

ASX-listed real estate investment manager Centuria Capital has acquired a 19% stake in a New Zealand-based peer, set to fork out up to NZD$23.6 million for the deal.

The $7.2 billion firm has agreed to acquire the stake in listed real estate manager Augusta Capital at $0.55 per share, with the opportunity to increase its holdings to 24.99% through an entitlement offer.

The acquisition is Centuria's first foray into the offshore market, demonstrating the firm's confidence in the New Zealand commercial real estate sector, it said.

It comes as Augusta undertakes a NZD$45 million equity raise to strengthen its balance sheet in the current environment.

The maximum commitment offer Centuria will make is approximately NZD$23.6 million, funded by its cash reserves. Following the transaction, the manager will have $120 million remaining in cash.

Following the acquisition, Centuria will be appointing a director to the board of Augusta.

Centuria joint chief executive John McBain said the acquisition would help the fund manager grow a presence in the New Zealand market.

"We believe Centuria's investment in Augusta represents a unique opportunity to develop a strong presence in the New Zealand funds management arena," he said.

"We remain attracted to Augusta's leading position in New Zealand, its strong distribution platform and its fund origination capability.

"This is a long-term investment in the Augusta management team, led by Mark Francis, and the transaction has occurred with the support of the Augusta board and management team."

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the two firms would go from strength to strength in the post-pandemic environment.

"Augusta has impressive growth credentials and we believe that as COVID-19 conditions unwind we need to look to the future and believe Australasian markets will provide excellent opportunities for experienced and nimble managers such as Centuria and Augusta," he said.