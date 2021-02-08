NEWS
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 8 FEB 2021   12:04PM

Centrepoint Alliance has formed an agreement with UK-based financial advice technology provider Intelliflo to distribute the service across the Australian market.

The ASX-listed advice group's adviser network will be some of the first in Australia to access Intelliflo, which currently supports over 2500 firms and over 25,000 users with assets under advice of £444 billion.

Centrepoint Alliance's advice software provider subsidiary Enzumo will work closely with Intelliflo to roll out the offering.

Intelliflo's Intelligent Office software platform will come up against IRESS as it offers client relationship management, financial planning, client reporting, portfolio valuation and adviser-led automated advice.

Centrepoint Alliance chief executive Angus Benbow said the agreement comes as the firm has been receiving enquiries from advisers who prioritise technology and are looking to join the licence.

"In addition to teaming up with Intelliflo, Centrepoint Alliance has been making significant investments in technology including the acquisition of Enzumo, the introduction of an online adviser portal, Centrepoint Connect, and the development of the Centrepoint Practice Dashboard tool," he said.

"We believe Intelliflo's technology will greatly benefit financial advisers, and we are delighted to be working with them so that the Centrepoint Alliance community will be one of the first to access the benefits of Intelliflo's open architecture."

Investment manager Invesco acquired Intelliflo in 2018 to build out its presence in the UK.

Intelliflo chief executive Nick Eatock said the partnership has been invaluable in formulating its offering in Australia.

"Our engagement with Centrepoint Alliance has been building for some time. We greatly value the opportunity to work together and believe this marks the beginning of a new era of advice tech for Australia."

Read more: IntellifloCentrepoint AllianceEnzumoAngus BenbowIntellifoInvescoIRESS
