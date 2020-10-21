Centrepoint hires recruitment lead

Centrepoint Alliance has appointed a financial advice industry recruitment specialist to lead its national recruitment strategy.

Charles Smith joins the ASX-listed firm as national recruitment manager. He was most recently at MLC Wealth where he spent over four years as business growth manager, responsible for recruiting self-employed financial advisers into MLC licensees.

His previous experience includes working in management roles at ING Direct, the ANZ banking group and FSP Financial Services.

"Centrepoint Alliance continues to attract the attention of both licensed and self-licensed advisers and I am looking forward to contributing to the business' continued growth," Smith said.

The firm's group executive for advice Paul Cullen said: "We are delighted to welcome Charles to the Centrepoint Alliance team."

Cullen added that Centrepoint is receiving a lot of interest from advice firms that want to explore their licensing options, and Smith brings the knowledge and experience required to assist businesses in making the right choice for their needs.

Centrepoint has about 320 advisers under its own licensees and offers its services, such as compliance, business management and technical support, to over 160 self-licensed practices.