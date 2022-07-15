Newspaper icon
Investment
Celsius latest casualty in crypto crash

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 15 JUL 2022   12:30PM

Celsius Network has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy making it the latest victim of the crypto crash.

In a statement, Celsius said it has filed with the Court a series of customary motions to allow it to continue operation.

These "first day" motions include requests to pay employees and continue their benefits without disruption.

The lender said it has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide ample liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.

Celsius is not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals at this time and said claims will be addressed through the Chapter 11 process.

Members of the special committee of the board of directors said: "Today's filing follows the difficult but necessary decision by Celsius last month to pause withdrawals, swaps, and transfers on its platform to stabilise its business and protect its customers."

In June, Celsius suspended customer withdrawals and froze $11 billion of assets for its 1.5 million users.

"Without a pause, the acceleration of withdrawals would have allowed certain customers-those who were first to act-to be paid in full while leaving others behind," it said.

Celsius co-founder and chief executive Alex Mashinksy added the decision was right for the community and company.

"We have a strong and experienced team in place to lead Celsius through this process. I am confident that when we look back at the history of Celsius, we will see this as a defining moment, where acting with resolve and confidence served the community and strengthened the future of the company," he said.

The collapse isn't the first this month; Voyager Digital announced it filed for bankruptcy off the back of a $650 million loan defaulted by Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that was ordered to liquidate on June 27.

The recent chaos just further fuels the regulation debate that looms over the "wild west" that is crypto.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) says it supports a regulatory framework for crypto assets provided it's consistent with their equivalent non-crypto assets.

In a submission to Treasury, FPA head of policy Ben Marshan said the regulation of a financial product or service should not depend on the technology which underlies the asset.

"To this point, investment in crypto assets is as much in relation to the asset itself, such as an ether [ETH] coin or a non-fungible token [NFT]), as a bet on the sustainability of the technology platform supporting the asset, for example the Ethereum blockchain," he explained.

"Ensuring consistency will reduce confusion for Australian investors and financial service providers."

The FPA said the need to better protect consumers from fraud and asset theft among other concerns remains urgent.

Despite the meltdown, ongoing reports continue to paint Bitcoin as the most stable DeFi in market.

City Index market analyst Tony Sycamore said in the months gone past the combination of higher-than-expected US inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes should have been enough to see Bitcoin fall into an abyss.

"However, after initially falling 3% to a low of $18,905 after the release of the inflation number, Bitcoin closed 4.7% higher at $20,230. An unexpected sign of strength and decoupling from the equity market," he said.

Commentary from Sycamore states that technically Bitcoin does remain in a downtrend, but signs of resilience are there.

"The rally from the $17,592 low of mid-June to the recent $22,401 high appears to be countertrend which suggests that a retest and break of the $17,592 low is likely," he said.

"However, if Bitcoin can break its trend of lower lows and lower highs and retake last week's $22,401 high it would provide the basis for a stronger rally, initially back towards $28,000."

Read more: FPACelsius NetworkAlex MashinksyBen MarshanThree Arrows CapitalTony SycamoreVoyager Digital
