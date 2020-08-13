CEFC makes first foray into industrial investments

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation has made its first foray into the industrial property sector, investing $50 million in one of Australia's largest industrial and logistics funds.

Charter Hall's $5.5 billion Prime Industrial Fund has nabbed the government investment, which is set to help the Australian property group implement innovative sustainable solutions across the fund's assets.

The CEFC invests $10 billion on behalf of the Australian government to assist in the country's transition to a lower emission future.

CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth said the partnership would help the "green bank" transform Australia's industrial property sector.

"We can drive sustainability measures across an extensive portfolio of assets, as well as positively influence the sustainability profile of a diverse range of large tenants," he said.

"With long-term industrial tenants looking for more sustainable property to help meet their ESG targets, the industrial property sector provides important opportunities to further decarbonise the economy."

There are various industrial assets ripe for green retrofitting, he said, including about 35 million square metres of industrial roof space, which could be used for clean energy as well as grid services.

"This investment will also lead to the construction of new assets that make use of the latest in sustainable design and materials, potentially driving uptake of materials identified in the Federal Government's Technology Investment Roadmap such as green steel, aluminium and cement, and delivering long term benefits to Australia's emissions profile," Learmonth said.

Charter Hall chief investment officer Sean McMahon said he was delighted to welcome the CEFC's investment to the fund.

"Charter Hall is committed to continuous improvement in ESG performance across our portfolio," he said.

"The CEFC investment is an endorsement of our plans to improve the operational performance of our buildings and deliver to our tenant customers a consistent high performing product."

The CEFC will work with the industrial fund to help demonstrate projects that exemplify energy efficiency solutions and carbon neutral developments.

Charter hall will seek to influence tenant and supply chain emissions by looking into the use of solar PV panels across two million square metres of roof space in its portfolio, as well as its potential to be converted into a renewable energy resource.

The property group will also consider opportunities to deliver carbon neutral developments with a target of a Green Star - Design and As Built rating of five for its $900 million development pipeline.

It will also work with tenants to improve sustainability outcomes and reduce energy consumption, and will consider the role of embedded networks, batteries and waste diversion strategies.