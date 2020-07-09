Cbus, Media Super start due diligence

The $54 billion Cbus Super and $6 billion Media Super have signed a memorandum of understanding and will commence due diligence.

The two industry funds are aiming for the joint agreement to be in operation in 2021, conditional on due diligence to establish the move will benefit members from both parties.

A Cbus spokesperson confirmed the due diligence is on an exclusive basis, meaning neither fund will vet other potential merger partners during the period.

Cbus Super and Media Super will retain individual branding but merge their investments and administration operations, similar to EquipSuper's merger with Catholic Super.

Media Super chair Gerard Noonan said the joint agreement will give its members the benefits of scale.

"By increasing our size, we can provide access to a greater range of investment opportunities and provide a better deal through cost savings, potentially reducing the investment fees," Noonan said.

"Cbus has a strong offering with 30% of its investments internalised and ownership of its market-leading developer, Cbus Property.

"We believe that the merger will also continue to build on our leading responsible investment approach and have a much stronger voice with the companies with which we engage."

Cbus Super chairman Steve Bracks said Cbus understood the importance of maintaining a strong connection with members.

"For 35 years our fund has had a strong bond with our members," Bracks said.

"This affinity with our members has built a strong level of trust in the fund. Media Super has a very similar history and connection with their members.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both of our funds and I am very pleased to see this proposal progressing."

Media Super has spoken to more than five funds in the past six months, and wanted to retain its brand, Financial Standard reported on June 25.

Cbus's outgoing chief executive David Atkins previously served as chief executive of Media Super's predecessor, Just Super.

Both funds are good performers, but the merger will be a significant addition in scale for Media Super.

On a three-year basis to April end, Cbus's default option is the 11th best performer with 5% p.a. in returns while Media Super is the seventh best with 5.2% p.a, according to data from Rainmaker Information. By assets, Cbus's $56 billion at December end made it the eight-biggest while Media Super's $6 billion made it the 65th largest by size.

For comparison, the median default option returned 4% over the period.