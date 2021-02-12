NEWS
Executive Appointments
Cbus appoints three investment heads
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 12 FEB 2021   12:19PM

The $55 billion industry fund has named three new investment heads, hiring from AustralianSuper, First Sentier and MLC Asset Management.

John Longo will be Cbus's head of property, starting mid-February.

Longo joins from Australian Super where he was a senior investment director for four years. Prior to this, he was a property director at the Future Fund for five years, and has also worked at Challenger and HSBC.

The fund has appointed James Crawford its head of equity portfolio construction. Crawford has worked at First Sentier, AllianceBernstein and Wellington.

Crawford was also previously head of investment strategy at IAG Asset Management and a principal/senior consultant at Towers Perrin. He has also worked at Commonwealth Funds Management including as head of research and manager of trading.

Lastly, Serge Allaire has been appointed Cbus as head of private equity.

In his most recent role, Allaire was a portfolio manager for NAB's MLC Asset Management's private equity portfolio for Asia and Australia. Prior to this, he worked as a general manager, business development at nabInvest.

"I am delighted to welcome John, Serge and James to our team. Their expertise in property, private equity and equities will be key to our continued outperformance and maximising the retirement savings of our members," Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

Cbus has the fifth best-performing MySuper option as at November end, with 4.2% p.a. returns. It was outstripped by Australian Ethical Super's default fund (6.1%p.a.), Vision Super (4.8%p.a.), BUSSQ (4.6%p.a.), UniSuper (4.4%p.a.).

Read more: CbusJames CrawfordJohn LongoKristian FokSerge Allaire
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
