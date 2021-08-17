CBRE Clarion portfolio manager departs

CBRE Clarion Securities senior analyst and portfolio manager Gavin Peacock has left the firm.

CBRE Sydney office head and Asia Pacific team leader Justin Pica will continue to be lead portfolio manager for its A-REITs strategy, UBS said in a statement.

"Ken Weinberg and Joe Smith will also assume portfolio manager responsibilities on the A-REIT strategy moving forward...Gavin is leaving CBRE and the funds management industry to purse a new career direction," a UBS spokesperson said.

In late 2018, CBRE Clarion Securities took over the UBS Property Securities Fund as UBS Asset Management offloaded the management of some strategies.

Yarra Capital took over UBS AM's Australian large, mid and small caps funds, while CBRE Clarion took over the UBS Property Securities Fund. The two built on an existing partnership, where UBS AM had already been distribution CBRE's listed global infrastructure strategies.

UBS AM retained fixed income strategies.

It has since delisted all its ETFs from the ASX which includes nine funds with $300 million in total assets. In May, UBS AM's local chief executive of eight years Bryce Doherty left the role.