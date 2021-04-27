NEWS
Investment
Cboe Chi-X takeover progresses
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 27 APR 2021   11:16AM

Cboe's imminent takeover of challenger Chi-X is set to see the exchange gain significant scale.

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic said he would be staying on as chief executive after the acquisition.

"We've signed. There'll be a deal in, I expect two to three months. In terms of the ETF market there is going to be greater pricing tension and greater competition available in the market when it comes to ETFs, be they active or passive," Jokovic said.

"From December of last year there has been about 15 new ETFs come to market. We've done eight and the ASX has done seven. And I think that as competition ramps up further it will be good in regards to pricing tension around ETFs and everything else."

Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

With Cboe taking over Chi-X, Jokovic said the ASX will have serious competition on clearing lists, corporate listings and derivatives business.

"Now you'll have a bulge bracket exchange on the ground in Australia in Cboe to compete with the ASX. Cboe is one of the two largest derivative exchanges in the world, the largest exchange in Europe (larger than the London Stock Exchange). It has scale," he said.

Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"It'll be exciting times ahead with two bulge bracket exchanges, ASX and Cboe, competing with each other."

The latest ETF to launch on Chi-X was the AllianceBernstein Managed Volatility Equities Fund.

The fund was originally developed in partnership with Catholic Super but will now be available to non-institutional investors thanks to the Chi-X launch.

It aims to exceed the returns of the ASX 300 over the medium to long term.

"The premise of the fund is that it aims to achieve those returns with lower volatility than the broad market. So essentially smoothing the ride for investors," AllianceBernstein Australia chief executive Jen Driscoll said.

