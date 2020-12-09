CBA provides BoCommLife update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has made progress on exiting life insurance after the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission approved the sale of its stake in BoCommLife.

The bank will divest its 37.5% stake in BoCommLife to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, the parent company of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co for $886 million.

CBA has revised the non-cash gains and losses of divestments of BoCommLife, CFS, CFSGAM, CommInsure Life and Ausiex and estimates the increase in post-tax statutory earnings to be $840 million as a non-cash item in its 2021 half year result.

The revisions include adjustments for goodwill, foreign currency translation reverse recycling and transaction costs. The sale will increase CBA's common equity tier one ratio by 29 basis points.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31.

In September, CBA received $450 million furthering the divestment of CommInsure Life to AIA Group. The payment followed a $500 million upfront payment in November 2019 and is part of the revised transaction path.

The bank said it now expects the ultimate completion of the divestment will occur via a statutory asset transfer in the second half of FY21, at which time the remaining proceeds of approximately $100 million should be received.

CBA noted the divestment of BoCommLife does not affect the timing of the CommInsure Life divestment.