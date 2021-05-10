NEWS
Technology
CBA launches JV for institutional tool
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:25PM

Commonwealth Bank has launched a joint venture with Quantium to create a tool for institutional clients to receive greater data insights to deliver better services for their clients.

CommBank iQ will combine Australia's largest pool of transaction data and data science capability to deliver insights that will underpin products and support and potentially automate insittutions' decision-making processes.

CBA group executive of institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchcliff said CommBank iQ will assist institutions in driving economic recovery and transition.

"By working in partnership with Quantium, we can harness the power of this peerless dataset to help Australian governments, businesses, investors and NGOs predict and adapt to the changing needs and wants of their customers," Hinchcliff said.

"In short, CommBank iQ will help Australian institutions become more customer centric and better able to quickly identify and respond to both complex problems and significant growth opportunities."

CommBank iQ will offer insight reports, decision support tools as well as AI decision engines that harness deidentified data to automate decision making.

CBA and Quantium will contribute founding team members to the joint venture and will apply best practice data ethics and governance standards.

"Commbank iQ's experienced consultants will also offer the commercial skills and sector experience to identify and unlock hidden value for a wide range of institutions," Quantium chief executive Adam Driussi said.

"It's a truly exceptional solution that promises to solve challenging problems and create better products and services for Australians."

CommBank iQ will commence trading in the second half of this year.

CommBank iQQuantiumCommonwealth BankAndrew HinchcliffAdam Driussi
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
