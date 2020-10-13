NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
CBA executive pay voted in
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:45PM

Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.

In the annual general meeting, 78.54% of shareholders proxy voted in favour for the grant of securities to Matt Comyn.

He will receive 23,394 restricted share units as his long-term alignment remuneration (LTAR) and 23,394 performance rights as his long-term variable remuneration (LVTR) award.

As a result, Comyn's pay in 2021 will be $5.6 million, up $1.3 million from the previous year. It will be made up of $2.3 million in fixed remuneration, $2.16 in variable short-term pay and $1.6 million in LTAR and LVTR.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

The remuneration report narrowly missed a strike, receiving 78.7% of votes in favour of it.

CBA chair Catherine Livingstone explained the bank had implemented a new remuneration framework which reduces overall maximum executive pay by 19% and increases Comyn's vesting period to a maximum seven years.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"Our objectives in making these changes include attracting and retaining exceptional talent, meeting the spirit of expected regulatory change; and more closely aligning the management incentives with shareholders' experience," she said.

However, the Finance Sector Union National Secretary Julia Angrisano had concerns earlier this week, highlighting that staff are being offered low pay rises while executives receive millions.

"It's time for the CBA to recognise that its offer of a pay freeze for some staff while others were being offered 1.5 to 2% in the current EBA negotiations falls far short of staff expectations," she said.

A current employee shared similar sentiments in the meeting and asked how the board can reconcile this remuneration as employees are offered lower wage increases.

Livingstone said the bank is still in the process of negotiating the enterprise agreement but there will be an increase for customer facing roles.

"We all recognise the incredible contribution our staff have made this year especially our customer facing staff who have worked tirelessly," she said.

Australian Shareholder Association (ASA) spokesperson Lewis Gomes said the ASA notes the significant leadership of the executive team through the year and voted in favour.

Read more: Commonwealth BankASAMatt ComynCatherine LivingstoneFinance Sector Union
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA progresses with divestment to AIA
Big banks face shareholder action
Superhero nabs new recruits
Super funds lag on disclosure
Realindex appoints former BlackRock executive
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
CFS super distribution lead joins Allianz Retire+
Banks to assess loan deferrals
WAM names new board member
CommSec adds general manager
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eiQLL5cH