General
CBA donates $2m to community charities
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:00PM

Commonwealth Bank will donate more than $2 million to community organisations across the country, with the bank's employees nominating local community charities desperate for a financial boost.

It's a first in the program's 100-year history, with CBA employees giving away more than 200 grants valued at $10,000 each. Previously, the program had focused on supporting youth organisations.

CBA head of community investment Nathan Barker said the bank had a long and proud history of employee giving, and noted the funds would help assist those recovering from a devastating bushfire season, coupled with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"CommBank employees are committed to helping their local communities and the CommBank Staff Foundation Community Grant Program empowers our people to own and support local causes that they are passionate about," he said.

"While we typically have supported young Australians through this program, this year we've broadened our support to assist all deserving charities given the extremely challenging operating environment."

Organisations receiving the grants include homelessness, Indigenous disadvantage, domestic violence and cancer-support charities.

One such organisation is Tranby, a national education centre for Indigenous adults.

"Educational empowerment and community connection are at the heart of what we do," Tranby chief executive Belinda Russon said.

"Receiving the Commonwealth Bank Staff Community grant enables us to continue this valuable work and transition our face-to-face course content and materials online to ensure the community keeps learning and stays connected during this challenging time."

Operating for over 60 years, Russon said the grant would enable Tranby to continue to meet the needs of Indigenous communities, while helping the organisation adapt its Indigenous learning methodology to online.

"Coronavirus has ensured that Tranby is doing things a little differently to what we usually do, but our community focus and social impact remain the same," she said.

"We are extremely grateful to receive this grant and look forward to developing new cultural and educational content to benefit our students."

Read more: TranbyCommonwealth BankCBABelinda RussonCommunity Grant ProgramNathan Barker
VIEW COMMENTS
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
