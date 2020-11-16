Cashwerkz director departs

Cashwerkz has announced the retirement of a long-serving non-executive director.

Nathan Leman had been on the board since 2010 and took responsibility for the design and implementation of the corporate infrastructure including IT projects.

Throughout his time as a director, Leman remained on the board during a time of significant renewal with the merger of Trustees Australia Limited and Cashwerkz Technology.

He also served as a member on the compliance and risk committees throughout his tenure.

Cashwerkz chair John Nantes thanked Leman for his contribution and service throughout his time on the board.

"Nathan's support to the board and counsel provided to the company throughout its growth journey has been invaluable," Nantes said.

Leman said it has been a privilege to serve on the board and is delighted with the company's growth with John Nantes as chair.

"During his tenure in this position he has demonstrated a broad range of skills relevant to financial services," he said.

"This includes having an informed view with regards to innovation and the disruption of traditional business models, as well as bringing a contemporary focus to governance processes within the group."

Cashwerkz pivoted its business model in August with the launch of a new bond income business, offering greater access to bond and fixed income solutions for wholesale investors and financial advisers.

Further to the launch of Bond Income, Cashwerkz launched a funds incubator named Fund Income to support new managers entering the market.

Aspiring fund managers will leverage Cashwerkz technology, talent and infrastructure assets to establish their fund, with the business taking an equity position in each fund to create asset value for Cashwerkz.

The launch of the two solutions comes after Cashwerkz successfully completed a $5 million capital raise in May to fund the new business activities.