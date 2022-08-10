Newspaper icon
Investment

Cash was king in FY22: Vanguard

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:43PM

The only asset class to generate a positive return in FY22 was cash - a title it hasn't held since the Global Financial Crisis.

Vanguard has released its 2022 Index Chart, capturing every major asset class over the last 30 years.

The data shows that over the last financial year total returns across the board are in negative territory. However, cash returned 0.1%.

Vanguard head of personal investor Australia Balaji Gopal said the past months have been particularly volatile.

"When we say cash is the best-performing asset class, albeit up 0.1% it's relative to everything else that fallen off. This has been an unusually bad 12 months in the last 30 years as we've also seen a fall in equities and a short-term drop in bonds," he said.

Vanguard data revealed FY22 saw Australian shares decrease by 7.4% decrease, international shares drop by 6.5%, US shares were down 2.4%, Australian bonds down 10.5%, Australian listed property dropped 12.3%.

Gopal explains the last time investors flocked to the relative safety of cash and high-quality fixed-income products was during the GFC.

He said a well-diversified portfolio with long-term time horizons will continue to be the best bet for investors.

"The whole point of the index chart is to say you can't pick which asset class is going to be outperforming in any one year and you can't time the market," Gopal said.

"Over the course of the last 30 years, every major asset class has had a turn at being strongest or weakest so the best course for most investors is to be sufficiently diversified, be focused on cost and to stay the course over the long run."

Gopal draws attention to Vanguard's power of regular contribution growth chart which tracks an initial investment of $10,000 against the S&P All Ordinaries Index with different amounts contributed monthly.

"It's shows that if you started off with a $10,000 investment and if you contributed $500 as monthly contributions, then from 1980 to 2022, you would have seen your portfolio value growth $4.15 million," he said.

"I just think that is a fantastic message, which showcases and quantifies the power of staying the course, It also shows you if you started with 10,000 and if you just invested $250 a month, it would be presumably $2.46 million, its diversification in action.

"Despite shorter-term market shocks that we might experience, what the index chart time and again proves diversification over the long term usually works for most investors."

