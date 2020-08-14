NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:20PM

National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.

While a public market exit for the bank's subsidiary MLC Wealth is still on the cards, NAB noted it was also exploring alternative transaction structures - including a private sale of the business.

Effectively separating the operational functions of the wealth management business in July, NAB said it was now focused on customer remediation and enhancing long-term business sustainability to assist with the exit.

"NAB will take a disciplined approach to the exit of MLC Wealth and will execute a transaction at the appropriate time having regard for the interests of all stakeholders," it said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Any transaction, be it a public float or private sale of the business, remains subject to market conditions and regulatory approval, NAB said.

"We have a clear plan for NAB and we are getting on with it, including quickly embedding our new operating model and creating clear accountabilities," NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"We are investing in our colleagues and executing fewer, more important projects. This will make a real difference to how well we serve customers and drive sustainable performance."

The third quarter results, including slightly higher expenses as well as a 5% lift in credit impairment charges, were buoyed by "decisive actions" taken by the bank in April to strengthen its balance sheet, McEwan said.

"Our 3Q20 result is reflective of the current operating environment, characterised by volatile markets, subdued credit demand, low interest rates, cost pressures and deteriorating asset quality," he said.

"In navigating these near-term challenges, we have not lost sight of the need to invest for NAB's long term future."

Compared with quarterly averages from the first half of the year (and excluding "large notable items"), cash earnings increased by 24% in the quarter, while cash earnings before credit impairment charges increased by 17%.

As of June 30, the bank had more than $3 billion reserved for credit provisions, with the bank writing off $208 million in credit losses over the three months to end of June.

"Compared with the 1H20 quarterly average credit impairment charges fell 2% to $570 million," NAB said.

"This reflects non-repeat of the COVID-19 Economic Adjustment top-up at March, partly offset by higher collective charges given deteriorating retail asset quality and re-ratings across non-retail exposures, combined with higher specific charges relating to a small number of single name exposures."

The ratio of collective provisions to credit risk weighted assets lifted by 7 bps to 1.28% in June, NAB said, with increased home loan delinquencies seeing the ratio of 90+ days impaired assets increase by 9bps to 1.06%.

While 16% of home loan deferral customers have recommenced payments, approximately 92,000 home loans worth $37 billion have currently been deferred.

The average loan size of a deferral was $402,000, compared to NAB's total book average loan size of $304,000.

Meantime, deferrals on business loans increased over the three months to June, with 41,000 accounts deferring $21 billion worth of loans.

Corporate loans make up approximately 10% of total deferral balances and 20% of NAB's total book.

Of these deferred customers, 47% are receiving JobKeeper payments, of which 31% are in property-related or consumer facing businesses.

Read more: NABMLC WealthNational Australia BankRoss McEwan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Debt vulture crackdown welcome
NAB Private Wealth bolsters executive team
MLC Wealth hires risk chief from QIC
Chief economist update: Forecasting is futile
Advice firm partners with mortgage aggregator
Australian Unity names chief executive
NULIS calls for clearer regulatory definitions
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
FSU secures super pay increases
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
Editor's Choice
Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2HAaNrfr