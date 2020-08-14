Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB

National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.

While a public market exit for the bank's subsidiary MLC Wealth is still on the cards, NAB noted it was also exploring alternative transaction structures - including a private sale of the business.

Effectively separating the operational functions of the wealth management business in July, NAB said it was now focused on customer remediation and enhancing long-term business sustainability to assist with the exit.

"NAB will take a disciplined approach to the exit of MLC Wealth and will execute a transaction at the appropriate time having regard for the interests of all stakeholders," it said.

Any transaction, be it a public float or private sale of the business, remains subject to market conditions and regulatory approval, NAB said.

"We have a clear plan for NAB and we are getting on with it, including quickly embedding our new operating model and creating clear accountabilities," NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said.

"We are investing in our colleagues and executing fewer, more important projects. This will make a real difference to how well we serve customers and drive sustainable performance."

The third quarter results, including slightly higher expenses as well as a 5% lift in credit impairment charges, were buoyed by "decisive actions" taken by the bank in April to strengthen its balance sheet, McEwan said.

"Our 3Q20 result is reflective of the current operating environment, characterised by volatile markets, subdued credit demand, low interest rates, cost pressures and deteriorating asset quality," he said.

"In navigating these near-term challenges, we have not lost sight of the need to invest for NAB's long term future."

Compared with quarterly averages from the first half of the year (and excluding "large notable items"), cash earnings increased by 24% in the quarter, while cash earnings before credit impairment charges increased by 17%.

As of June 30, the bank had more than $3 billion reserved for credit provisions, with the bank writing off $208 million in credit losses over the three months to end of June.

"Compared with the 1H20 quarterly average credit impairment charges fell 2% to $570 million," NAB said.

"This reflects non-repeat of the COVID-19 Economic Adjustment top-up at March, partly offset by higher collective charges given deteriorating retail asset quality and re-ratings across non-retail exposures, combined with higher specific charges relating to a small number of single name exposures."

The ratio of collective provisions to credit risk weighted assets lifted by 7 bps to 1.28% in June, NAB said, with increased home loan delinquencies seeing the ratio of 90+ days impaired assets increase by 9bps to 1.06%.

While 16% of home loan deferral customers have recommenced payments, approximately 92,000 home loans worth $37 billion have currently been deferred.

The average loan size of a deferral was $402,000, compared to NAB's total book average loan size of $304,000.

Meantime, deferrals on business loans increased over the three months to June, with 41,000 accounts deferring $21 billion worth of loans.

Corporate loans make up approximately 10% of total deferral balances and 20% of NAB's total book.

Of these deferred customers, 47% are receiving JobKeeper payments, of which 31% are in property-related or consumer facing businesses.