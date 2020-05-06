NEWS
Investment
Capital retention policies may hit investors: Research
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:11PM

New research warns moves by regulators to ensure companies keep a tight rein on capital will likely leave investors worse off.

A research paper by First Sentier Investors' systematic equities manager Realindex shows investors - particularly those invested in financial services firms and banks - are going to be on the wrong end of regulatory directives to retain capital.

The firm's paper notes that since APRA issued directions to its regulated entities to hold on to their cash for the time being, ANZ, NAB and Westpac have either reduced or deferred interim dividends.

According to the paper's author, Realindex head of investments David Walsh, the directive's impact could see investor incomes hit, which would ricochet into the valuation of other firms.

"We know that dividend payments are an important component of returns to shareholders, especially retirees. They are also the chief source of franking credits in Australia, and so they are a key part of the attraction for investors," Walsh said.

"The potential enforced cancellation of dividends for certain financial institutions will not only reduce the income investors are expecting, they will likely look to move capital to companies that do pay dividends. This could drive up the prices of stocks such as Telstra, Wesfarmers or Coles."

Walsh said that while the extent of dividend cancellations of withdrawal are still unclear, some sectors are already appearing "quite at-risk" with dividend forecast downgrades already appearing in analyst forecasts.

Local dividends, he said, are set to be hit.

"We expect dividends in Australia to be more severely impacted from COVID-19 than other developed markets. A decline in aggregate demand from China is likely to affect earnings in the materials sector, at least in the short term," Walsh pointed out.

"Our modelling also shows real estate - especially retail - is at risk of distress. Additionally, the low oil price will test the resilience of many energy companies, and we assume that this will lead to dividends being at risk, especially for global portfolios."

Walsh added that with many investment processes relying on dividends as "a key measure of company performance", investment managers may also need to take a look at how they evaluate companies.

"We are in the process of analysing whether we need to amend our normal processes in light of current market conditions. I expect other managers will be doing the same," he said.

"A critical point is that it is not clear how long this change will continue for. If it is a temporary change, many investment processes and market and corporate behaviour will probably not move markedly when averaged over a longer period.

"However, if this represents a longer term change or permanent shift, then the implications may be very different. Only time will tell."

Read more: DividendsInvestorsResearchRealindexDavid WalshAPRAFirst Sentier Investors
