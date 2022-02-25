NEWS
Executive Appointments

Capital Group hires from Schroders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 FEB 2022   12:21PM

Capital Group has appointed David Cheng as fixed income investment director to strengthen its capabilities in the APAC region.

Cheng's responsibilities include representing Capital Group's fixed income team, deepening client engagement on bonds and growing the fixed income business across Asia.

Based in Singapore, Cheng will focus on a range of fixed income investment strategies, including Capital Group Global High Income Opportunities (LUX) and Capital Group Global Corporate Bond Fund (LUX).

With two decades of industry experience, Cheng was most recently an investment director at Schroders in Singapore.

Prior to that, he spent six years at UBS serving as head of APAC ex-Japan Investment Specialists in Hong Kong and as a portfolio manager in Chicago.

"We are delighted to welcome David to Capital Group," Capital Group head of product and solutions for Asia Pacific Andy Budden said.

"His deep industry and portfolio management experience will bolster our fixed income capabilities in Asia to help clients build resilient and diversified portfolios.

"I look forward to working with David to bring our suite of fixed income strategies to investors in Asia."

Commenting on the appointment, Capital Group's head of product and solutions, Asia and Europe Alexandra Haggard said the fund has "a distinctive approach, broad product range and proven track record in fixed income investment, and we are committed to servicing our clients to help them meet their investment goals".

"As we continue to build the firm's fixed income business and expand our client reach globally, David will play a critical role in representing fixed income opportunities to clients across Asia," she said.

Read more: David ChengSchrodersAndy Budden
