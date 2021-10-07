NEWS
Family Office

Cannon-Brookes takes stake in fund manager

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 OCT 2021   12:42PM

The Atlassian co-founder has taken an equity stake in a local impact investment firm.

Grok Ventures, the family office of Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes, now owns a minority stake in Melior Investment Management, the local impact investment house founded in 2019.

The vehicle has also increased its existing investment in the Melior Australian Impact Fund which, in the year to August 31, returned 33.1%, outperforming the ASX 300 by 4.5%, net of fees. Since its inception, it's outperformed by 18.3%, net of fees.

Commenting on the decision to invest in the firm, Mike Cannon-Brookes said it reflects a "desire to help catalyse impact investing in Australia" and to invest with fund managers working to create a better future.

"We all have a responsibility to do better. Investors need to consider their impact on the world, which is something Melior is tapping into. It's this kind of epic leadership that drives real change across business," he said.

Melior is delighted with the development, chief executive Lucy Steed said.

"Mike, Annie and the Grok team share our view that public companies play a critical role in building a better, more sustainable future given their scale," she said.

"Raising ESG ambition in corporate Australia is vital to solving the problems we face, including helping Australia achieve its commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."

Adamantem Capital managing directors Rob Koczar and Anthony Kerwick remain majority owners of Melior.

