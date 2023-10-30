Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Campbell Lutyens opens local office

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:52PM

Global private capital advisory group Campbell Lutyens has hired former QIC infrastructure specialist Peter Siapikoudis as a managing director in its newly opened Melbourne office.

Siapikoudis' association with Campbell Lutyens dates back to 2018 when he joined as an independent advisor.

Now, he will lead the group's inaugural Australian office and run the Australasian region focusing on fund placement and secondary transactions in response to increasing demand from fund managers and investors.

The new head of Australasia has a long career in real assets investing on behalf of super funds, global fund managers and asset consultants.

He most recently managed QIC's $2 billion unlisted infrastructure portfolio as well as the infrastructure team's research program.

In 2018, Siapikoudis spent two years as managing director of real assets consultancy Atticus Capital.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Earlier, he was chief executive and portfolio manager of Hastings Funds Management's infrastructure fund for six years before heading up the organisation's Australian mandates business platform. Other roles include manager of infrastructure at UniSuper for seven years.

He also spent two years at Frontier Advisors as head of infrastructure and a further five years at Mercer as an actuarial analyst and investment consultant.

Siapikoudis has also held board positions at regional Australian airports, seaports, power generation companies and timber plantation corporations

Speaking on the appointment, Campbell Lutyens chief executive Andrew Sealey said: "We are delighted to expand further into Asia-Pacific. This new office reflects our commitment to our clients and investors in the region over the long term."

"We look forward to continuing this momentum and, most importantly, providing new and existing clients with the market-leading advice and service they expect."

Siapikoudis added that the role brings his fund manager experience and principal investor lens together to ultimately provide mutually beneficial global solutions for fund managers and institutional investors.

"The Australian institutional investment market is very sophisticated and often involves complex solutions which sometimes integrates primary and secondary aspects of Campbell Lutyens' service offering so it is great to represent a firm that offers the depth and experience in both service verticals across the globe," he said.

His appointment takes the number of people based at Campbell Lutyens Asia Pacific business to 21.

The team has raised or advised on US$23 billion in fund placement and secondary advisory transactions in the last five years.

Read more: QICAustralasiaMelbournePeter SiapikoudisAndrew SealeyAtticus CapitalCampbell Lutyens Asia-PacificFrontier AdvisorsHastings Funds ManagementMercerUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
GQG adds local sales staffer
Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws
Pengana launches first global private credit fund
UniSuper partners to buy Tasmanian timber plantation
TelstraSuper revamps strategy team
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
Praemium secures Mercer mandate
BNP Paribas wins UniSuper mandate
Qantas Super confirms merger plans

Editor's Choice

Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
A rival bidder is looking to displace Count's acquisition of Diverger, offering to pay nearly 24% more than what is currently on the table.

Caddick victims sue auditors in class action

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:49PM
A new class action led by victims of Melissa Caddick alleges that auditors of their self-managed superannuation funds failed their jobs to detect fraudulent activities.

Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Frontier Advisors contends that superannuation fund designs inadvertently minimise retirees' income, contravening funds' obligation to provide the best possible outcomes for their members.

Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
Both parties have confirmed they're in discussions regarding a potential takeover of PM Capital by Regal Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  When constructing client portfolios, do you find yourself allocating more to alternative assets today than in the last two years?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.