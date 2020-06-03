Calls for overhaul of AFSL system

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) wants a professional registration for individual advisers to replace the current system.

Currently, an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) is required to provide advice.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the law should be changed to focus the AFSL system on the regulation of financial products, rather than requiring AFSLs to cover the provision of financial advice.

"While the AFSL system plays an important role in regulating financial products and services, recent reforms have focused the regulation of financial advice at the individual practitioner level," De Gori said.

"This is an appropriate approach and acknowledges the relationship between a client and their financial planner is a personal relationship, not one between an AFSL and the client.

"Future reforms to the regulation of financial advice should occur through the professional standards framework and rely on individual registration of financial planners."

The FPA believes the continued use of the AFSL system to oversee the provision of financial advice duplicates regulation, creates significant additional regulatory cost and introduces potential conflicts between the views of the licensee and the professional judgement of the financial adviser.

Allowing AFSLs to focus on the regulatory oversight of financial products instead could mitigate this, the association believes.

As part of the Royal Commission reforms, a single disciplinary body is to be established that will require the registration of all planners. The FPA sees the responsibility for registration resting with the individual planner rather than their licensee or employer.

The FPA said registration of planners must include verification that they have complied with the professional standards set by FASEA, including passing the professional exam, meeting the education standard and ongoing compliance with the ethical standards.

"The regulation of financial advice is currently tied to the recommendation of a financial product, reflecting a history in which a product recommendation was the core component of most financial advice. In a professionalised financial planning sector, this is no longer the case," De Gori said.

"Contemporary financial planning is about a lot more than recommending financial products."

The FPA wants future regulation to better reflect this.