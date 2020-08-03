NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Calls for financial services to include procurement targets
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:41AM

First Nations Foundation (FNF) has also called on the financial services industry to aim to include procurement targets in their Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) development.

The Indigenous-led not-for-profit promoting financial literacy made the call after welcoming news that all state, territory and local governments have signed on to support a renewed focus on improving the lives of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

"We hope that key executives from the banking and finance sector use these as a guiding principle for their RAPs and strategic plans," FNF chief executive Phil Usher said.

"Indigenous procurement is a great way to contribute as Indigenous business owners are more likely to employ Indigenous staff. It may also be an opportune time to reflect on and review Indigenous employment measures over the past 10 years to see if things are progressing as planned."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

FNF has advocated for the inclusion of Indigenous groups and entities in the delivery of services for Indigenous Australians and supports the announcement that these organisations will participate.

FNF chair Ian Hamm said the foundation is looking forward to being part of the network that will bring to life good outcomes particularly around employment, economic opportunity, and housing.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"As educators in financial literacy, we know the difference stability in employment and rent or mortgage payments can make to an individual," Hamm said.

"It is critical that Indigenous groups are equal partners and not simply consultants, and that there is shared decision making across the renewed agenda. We need to be a part of the infrastructure of this, to be a part of the leadership.

"We are at this point thanks to the work of the Council of Peaks, and particularly Pat Turner and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt. They are to be commended for this result."

Read more: FNFFirst Nations FoundationReconciliation Action PlanIan HammMinister for Indigenous Australians Ken WyattPat TurnerPhil Usher
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
First Nations Foundation gets COVID-19 funding
Big Super Day Out success, but more to be done
Banks sluggish on Indigenous financial inclusion
Industry pledges Uluru statement support
Up close and personal: Women in financial services
AIST publishes Reconciliation plan
Indigenous super event expands to Melbourne
Perpetual launches Native Title Trust
Super funds encouraged to collect indigenous data
Editor's Choice
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.
Class bolsters tech team
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6dI6Smzh