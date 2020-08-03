Calls for financial services to include procurement targets

First Nations Foundation (FNF) has also called on the financial services industry to aim to include procurement targets in their Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) development.

The Indigenous-led not-for-profit promoting financial literacy made the call after welcoming news that all state, territory and local governments have signed on to support a renewed focus on improving the lives of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

"We hope that key executives from the banking and finance sector use these as a guiding principle for their RAPs and strategic plans," FNF chief executive Phil Usher said.

"Indigenous procurement is a great way to contribute as Indigenous business owners are more likely to employ Indigenous staff. It may also be an opportune time to reflect on and review Indigenous employment measures over the past 10 years to see if things are progressing as planned."

FNF has advocated for the inclusion of Indigenous groups and entities in the delivery of services for Indigenous Australians and supports the announcement that these organisations will participate.

FNF chair Ian Hamm said the foundation is looking forward to being part of the network that will bring to life good outcomes particularly around employment, economic opportunity, and housing.

"As educators in financial literacy, we know the difference stability in employment and rent or mortgage payments can make to an individual," Hamm said.

"It is critical that Indigenous groups are equal partners and not simply consultants, and that there is shared decision making across the renewed agenda. We need to be a part of the infrastructure of this, to be a part of the leadership.

"We are at this point thanks to the work of the Council of Peaks, and particularly Pat Turner and Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt. They are to be commended for this result."