California to mandate personal finance studies

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:39PM

The US state is spending big on financial education and is close to mandating personal finance courses for high school students in a bid to combat financial illiteracy.

Assembly Bill 984, introduced by assembly member Kevin McCarty on February 15, would force high schools to provide financial literacy classes by the 2025-26 school year. Students in years nine to 12 inclusive can expect to study one semester of a personal finance course.

The courses are part of a US$3.6 billion state-wide initiative to promote financial education across high schools that includes funding for arts, music and other school initiatives.

Teachers will be able to access an additional US$1.4 million for their own professional development, which will be provided by California-based non-profit Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF).

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said that this is "a great public-private partnership".

"Through engaging lessons, we can teach students how to manage their finances, avoid debt, and how to make informed and wise choices that will benefit them throughout their lives," he said.

Research shows that students who have access to high-quality financial education have better financial outcomes as adults, resulting in less debt and a higher quality of life, Thurmond added.

Teachers will receive stipends for their participation. The first 1000 California public high school teachers who complete 20 hours of professional development with NGPF will earn a US$500 stipend.

A 2016 survey by the Bank of America found that just 31% of young Americans aged between 18 to 26 believed that their high school education did a good job of providing healthy financial habits.

Vermont-based Champlain College assessed 50 states and District of Columbia on their efforts to produce financially literate high school graduates. More than half (27) did poorly or railed after receiving grades of C, D or F.

"Although there have been improvements made over the past few years, more can be done. When it comes to report cards, everyone wants an A," Champlain College said

