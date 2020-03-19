NEWS
Investment
Buy now but can they pay later?
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2020   12:42PM

Afterpay has been the latest stock to take a significant hit in the current environment as investors are concerned those who buy now may not be able to pay later.

The company finished 33% lower in yesterday's session, wiping around $1.5 billion from its market value.

In a letter to shareholders Afterpay chief executive Anthony Einsen reassured them the significant drop in its share price is a result of market volatility and not company specific.

"Afterpay has not been immune to these market concerns which is evidenced by the volatility in our share price over recent weeks and days," Einsen said.

"We are unaware of any information, outside of the current uncertainty in the market generally, that would have precipitated recent share price performance."

Einsen acknowledged the impact that the current volatility might be having on shareholders and thanked them for their support during the market instability.

"We are fortunate to have a business model, balance sheet and customer base that created a level of protection in time of economic uncertainty," he said.

"We advise that we have not seen a material impact on our business activity and timing of instalment repayments or transaction losses to date."

Einsen's letter thoroughly explained the company's position, hoping it would help quell investor fears of the potential for regulatory risks and a downturn in demand for short-term loans.

Senior market analyst at Marcus Today, Henry Jennings said he still sees significant risk in Afterpay.

"It could, in the worst case scenario go 'bang' and implode," Jennings said.

"The margin is small and they have built a big cost machine.  Their biggest customers are the biggest risk.

"The casual workers and young people will get hurt by this crisis and will just stop spending, plus the bad debts could blow right out."

Afterpay's market peers Zip Pay and SplitIt are also suffering the same fate, both suffering serious losses in yesterday's session, and continuing today.

Read more: AfterpayAnthony EinsenHenry JenningsMarcus TodayZip PaySplitIt
