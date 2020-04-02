Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate

Gone are the days of 'business as usual' with Australia's capital cities and skyscrapers empty and its employees now working from the comfort (and safety) of their homes. But what impact will this have on our real estate investments?

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak the notion of "working from home" was a privilege a select few enjoyed. Now, with businesses activating their contingency plans, flexible working is truly being put to the test.

UBS real estate strategist Fergus Hicks believes this shift will disrupt the commercial real estate industry.

"When this COVID-19 outbreak is behind us, we believe many office tenants will review their fixed real estate space requirements, especially if this involuntary experiment with mobile working has resulted in comparable levels of efficiency," he said.

"It does not mean that companies will cut down on their office footprint drastically, but it is likely that there might be a stronger inclination towards shared workspaces, which frees up the long-term lease commitments of many office tenants."

Demand for co-working spaces increasing, he argued, may not be the best news for landlords.

"[However] adopting active leasing strategies to capitalise on the workspace of the future may bear fruit for pre-emptive office space owners," Hicks said.

In particular, occupier demand will reduce significantly in the retail, leisure and hotel space, he said.

"Businesses tend to defer decision making when there is uncertainty, and this will affect job creation and therefore office demand," Hicks said.

"In short, there will be an impact on property performance but its severity depends heavily on the duration and spread of the virus, which is very uncertain."

Similarly, SG Hiscock A-REIT portfolio manager Grant Berry said that although REITs initially held up at the outset of the COVID-19 sell-off, they too have now suffered heavy losses.

"The issue for REITs is that COVID-19 is very disruptive for tenants and how they carry on with their business," he said.

"Tenants are obligated to pay rent but with the global temporary shutdown developing, it will make sense for landlords to help their tenants navigate through these difficult conditions."

He argued that real estate is still an opportune investment, even in this environment.

"However, it is worth keeping in mind that real estate is a real asset, with a growing income profile over time (albeit disrupted at the moment)," Berry said.

"Furthermore, the balance sheet of REITs are in better shape than they were before the Global Financial Crisis, with lower gearing, more diversified debt, longer tenure and higher internal cover ratios - these are all positives.

"The sell-off has been significant, while we don't know if we are at the bottom, we believe there is a significant opportunity for investors to buy these assets at very discounted prices."

Principal Real Estate Investors real estate securities portfolio manager Shern-Ling Koh said Australian REITs had been the hardest hit during the COVID-19 sell-off.

"Asia has held up quite well in this bear market, with REITs displaying their typical defensive characteristics going into a period of uncertainty, until a week or two ago when there was a sharp collapse," he said.

"This selling-off had a material impact on REITs. Australia was impacted hardest in the region, down almost 50% in US dollar terms year to date, while Hong Kong has held up the best down 23%."

The significant downturn in Australia was owed to the country's reliance on retail, he said.

"Almost 50% of the AREIT benchmark is comprised of retail REITs. Retail has been under pressure in Australia for quite a while, just like retail in many other developed markets," Koh said

"As Australia has a commodity-based economy and as demand collapses globally, that's not going to be great for the market.

"Australian REITs are stapled securities and in times of uncertainty, people start worrying about the earnings from the development component."

Social distancing has hit the property sector harder than most, according to Principal Real Estate Investors client portfolio manager, Todd Kellenberger.

"The impact on the office sector will vary by country, depending on the length of average lease periods and how long the lock-downs continue," he said.

"There will be tenants that don't survive this, it's just a question of how many. On a macro level there are the logistical challenges of completing due diligence, tenants are pausing leases and lenders can't underwrite loans without accessing the property."

Despite this, Kellenberger is positive that "things can turn out much better" than during the GFC.

"This time around we are dealing with a much healthier banking system; we are dealing with a credit market situation that overall has not, especially in real estate, taken unnecessary risks and engaged in over-leveraging, and it's worth noting that the average REIT leverage ratios were meaningfully higher pre-GFC than they are today," he said.

Investors in residential real estate also face a tumultuous period ahead, according to research by RiskWise.

Investing in rental apartments has become more risky of late, and now with COVID-19 threatening employment, it is even more so, RiskWise chief executive Doron Peleg said.

"In the past few years what we have seen is a series of events that resulted in price reductions due to oversupply of units in many major cities, followed by the credit restrictions on local and foreign investors and then the potential changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax," Peleg said.

"Last year the news of construction defects created major reputational damage to the whole industry, even in areas which weren't affected, and now we have COVID-19 which also has a potential impact on property prices and serviceability."

There has already been a sharp reduction in auction clearance rates, he said, with the preliminary rate falling to 61.3% as of March 22.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of House Price Expectations fell to 6.6% in March, the largest monthly decline since February 2019, Peleg said.

Peleg believes housing prices will continue to fall as population growth and employment decelerate.

"While it is a bit early to say what the price reductions will be, if these projections are correct, they will be highly likely across Australia as unemployment and underemployment materially increase," he said.

"And this is the first problem for the majority of people when they buy an investment property because the key driver is long-term capital growth and not cash flow."

Investors need to be careful during this period of uncertainty, Peleg said.

"First, they should ensure that financially they are in a very strong position to service the mortgage or to potentially address longer periods of vacancy or provide a discount on the rent," he said.

"Then, if they do want to invest, they should pay a discounted price for the unit to reflect both the risk for a price reduction and the cash flow risk associated with the property."

