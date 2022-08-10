Newspaper icon
Economics

Business confidence, conditions rally: NAB

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:39PM

National Australia Bank's (NAB) latest business survey reported business confidence has risen above average levels and conditions have strengthened.

Business confidence bucked a trend of steady monthly declines, rising seven index points.

NAB called this "a marked rally in the face of headwinds from inflation and rising interest rates, as well as a deteriorating global economic outlook."

Business conditions also remained well above average, with trading conditions, profitability and employment all higher on a month-to-month basis.

NAB noted that strength in conditions remained broad-based across states and industries, the bank added there was an especially strong pickup in the construction sector.

Capacity utilisation - the percentage of potential output levels being achieved - reached a record 86.7%, well above the long-term average of 81.1% according to the NAB business survey. This result suggests the economy could be running up against capacity constraints, the survey said.

Cost indicators jump higher also further evidence the economy is reaching its limits, after hitting new records in June, cost indicators bounced higher again in July.

On a quarterly basis, labour costs also grew 4.6% (previously 3.1%). NAB advised this was due to a combination of new hiring, increased hours, bonus payments and underlying wage increases.

"Importantly, the strength in demand continues to allow firms to pass higher costs onto their customers, with overall product prices growing 2.7% and retail prices growing 3.3% - both at new highs," NAB said.

"Overall, the survey suggests that despite global and domestic economic headwinds, demand has remained strong - and inflationary pressure continues to build suggesting that inflation is yet to peak."

Commenting on the result, NAB Group chief economist Alan Oster said: "Businesses are continuing to report that conditions are really strong."

"While some of the real-time data we look at is showing signs of softening, there are no signs of that in the survey with demand at a really high level. Importantly, the strength is showing up across the board in terms of industries and across the country."

Oster was also surprised about business confidence's July rebound, despite inflation and rising interest rates clouding outlooks, he said businesses seemed to maintain a fairly positive stance.

Nevertheless, Oster added: "With businesses running at close to full capacity and unemployment at 3.5%, materials and labour are becoming ever-more expensive, driving prices higher. That cycle is likely to continue until demand starts to soften more materially, which we expect to occur over the coming months as higher interest rates begin to weigh on household budgets."

Meanwhile, ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence levels dropped after the RBA raised interest rates for the fourth straight month, increasing the cash rate by 0.5% to 1.85%.

ANZ head of Australian Economics David Plank commented: "Consumer confidence declined 4.5% last week, to its lowest levels since April 2020, as the RBA increased interest rates by 50 basis points for the third month in a row to 1.85%."

Only 6% of Australians expect 'good times' for the Australian economy over the next 12 months compared to 45% that expect 'bad times' (the highest figure for this indicator for nearly two years).

Also, demand for housing has been dropping, as have house prices.

"So far in 2022, household spending has been robust despite very weak consumer sentiment, with strong employment gains, high levels of household saving and a desire to travel more than offsetting concerns about the rising cost of living," Plank said.

"It remains to be seen whether this divergence between confidence and spending can continue."

VIEW COMMENTS

